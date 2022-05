NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities charged a parent with reckless endangerment once her child brought a loaded gun to Napier Elementary School.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers said Derrika Parker, 29, told them she put the gun in the backpack.

The student told a staff member in an afternoon school program that she had a 9 mm in her backpack during the school day.

Police said officers found the gun, which had a round in the chamber.