Parents can help kids brush up on math, reading skills before school starts; here's some tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to believe that many kids in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will be back in school in a matter of weeks, but it's still not too late to brush up on some learning.

Many studies show summer drop off in academics can be an unfortunate side effect of the long break between the spring semester and new fall school year.

As a matter of fact, some of the more dramatic findings show up to 25% of academic learning can be lost by kids during summer vacation. That's especially true in subjects like math, where declines seem to typically be the sharpest.

By no means is hope lost. As a matter of fact, many experts say simple teaching techniques can be used right now to make many strides.

Heather Henke, the owner of Mathnasium Green Hills, says it's important for kids to keep practicing their math and reading skills.

" I think this summer is a really fantastic time to try to make some gains and math is really not like riding a bike, learning is really not like riding a bike, it's more like learning to play an instrument,” said Henke.

Henke says the good news is that it doesn't necessarily always involve a designated tutor, we as parents can play teacher by involving math and reading into summer activities.

"It's really super important that we just keep playing. And I think that's the best advice for this summer to really try to gamify learning with your kids and just make it fun but make it a part of all that you do, you know, figuring out what time it is counting. Counting by twos and fives and 10s. Reading signs while you're driving around going from activity to activity,” Henke added.

Scholastic offers some easy tips for kids to help beat any summer slide heading into the fall semester: Sneak in some science, read together when you can, make some flash cards and play some skill-boosting board games.

Now, if you think your student does need some extra help before school starts back up in a few weeks, experts want to lift any perceived stigma on tutoring and encourage parents to find a reputable one who's a good fit for your child to help get them prepared.