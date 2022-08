NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Across Tennessee, more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between August 14 and 20.

To keep parents' minds at ease, Metro Schools continues to track cases within the district and has the data available for the public to see.

According to the tracker, 44 staff members are currently being quarantined with 104 confirmed cases. And 204 students are being quarantined with 473 confirmed cases.

Case counts are updated weekly each Monday and can be found here.