Parents demand attention on bullying, discrimination in Metro schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents of Metro schoolchildren have said that concerns about bullying are being mishandled or ignored. They also said the bullying isn't just coming from other students; it's coming from staff members too.

Nashville PROPEL, a parent group, said teachers and administrators are ignoring cases of hate speech.

One parent said her 5th grader was called the N word by a teacher when the student asked for help on a test.

"I don't send my child to school to be recognized by her color. If you're going to call her anything, you need to call her by what's on her birth certificate, and that's her first and last name," said Lakeisha Mouton.

One Metro council member who spoke said the district needs to have the same policies for verbal violence as it does for physical violence.

