Parents launch fundraiser to save J.T. Moore Middle School band program after funding cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of determined parents is racing against time to save the band program at J.T. Moore Middle School in Nashville after it lost its funding.

The school's band held what could be its final concert this week, showcasing students talents.

"Pretty much students that are in band in high school or college, they started in middle school," said Kate Cropp, a band parent and founder of the Band Together Fundraiser. "The connections they make in middle school, and in high school, those really last forever."

According to Principal Hughes, band participation dropped this year after a long-time director retired, so the program lost its funding.

"Our band program has been wonderful. I hate to see it go. I don't think it's forever. I think this is a temporary pause, but it's a pause that I have no choice but to have made," said Dr. Gary Hughes, executive principal of J.T. Moore Middle School.

The plan is to replace band with choir next fall.

Tuesday night the band held what may have been its final concert.

"It makes me feel happy because I'm just like with everybody and I really like everybody in my band class," said Namaste Beasley, a middle school student who performed in Tuesday's concert.

For 8th grader Ashton Hightower, who has been playing drums for 10 years, the band provides an unforgettable experience.

"You feel like a megastar, you feel like one of those like a country drummer or a rock drummer," said Ashton.

In response to the funding cut, Cropp and fellow band parent Janet Macdonald launched "Band Together," a fundraising initiative aimed at saving the program.

"We need $92,000 to save the band, to get a new band director, and to be able to continue this program for the next academic year," said Macdonald.

The parents emphasize that band education goes beyond music, helping students develop important life skills.

"You learn teamwork, you learn when to be a soloist. You learn when not to be a soloist," Macdonald said.

The Band Together fundraiser has until the end of June to raise the money needed to fund the band director position, click here for donation information.

