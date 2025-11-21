Parents sue Tennessee over universal private school vouchers, arguing it diverts money from public schools

A battle over classrooms is now headed to the courtroom, as a group of Tennessee parents is suing the state over the new universal private school voucher program.

The program provides families about $7,000 per child to attend a private school of their choice. The lawsuit argues the law violates the Education Clause of the Tennessee Constitution by diverting public funds to private schools that do not have to follow state academic standards, meet accountability requirements, or guarantee equal access for every student across the state.

One of the plaintiffs is Jill Smiley, a Rutherford County parent and former teacher. Smiley said she chose public schools because of their strong reputation and now worries about what she sees as a growing threat to their future.

“I taught for 12 years, and I fought to get my children into Rutherford County Schools because I knew the quality of education here," Smiley said. "Now the state is systematically defunding the very schools families like mine depend on. You can’t expect excellent schools on a shrinking budget.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.