Parents to stand trial in child abuse case as prosecutors seek justice for baby Addilyn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A father accused of nearly beating his own infant daughter to death will face a judge and jury at the end of August.

Many followed the case of Baby Addilyn, who defied the odds and survived. Both her biological parents, Michael Fisher and Brooklyn Tidwell were charged in the case. Tidwell was charged with aggravated child neglect and Fisher, who will stand trial first, was charged with aggravated child abuse and attempted First Degree murder.

For a conviction, they'll need to prove he was trying to kill his daughter. And, police say he very nearly did.

Addilyn was only two-and-a-half months old when she was rushed to the hospital after suffering a horrible beating in Lawrence County.

She had fractured bones, bleeding on the brain and doctors did not think Addilyn would last the night. But, she survived.

"Both of them have to pay for their actions and what they did," said Terra Woodard, Addilyn's adoptive mother.

Woodard says her daughter's defied the odds. A big part of that? She's part of a loving family, but they can't help but wonder what might have been.

"You ask yourself every day what she would have been like if this hadn't happened. She would be playing with the rest of the kids," she said.

The abuse left Addilyn blind, but, that's not slowing her down. For instance, she loves auto racing and recently shared the driver's seat in her father's car.

She goes wherever the family goes. This, despite injuries that resulted in brain damage. Addilyn is unable to talk, but she's slowly but surely making progress.

Addilyn will turn three in November - an age many thought she'd never see.

Addilyn's biological father will stand trial beginning August 30. Her mother is scheduled to go before the jury in December. Both remain locked up on the charges.