Paris man killed in I-40 E collision near construction zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Paris, Tennessee man died after a collision on I-40 East near McCrory Lane Friday morning.

Metro police have identified the victim as 73-year-old Gerald Edgman.

The preliminary report from Metro police determined that Edgman was driving a Toyota Camry when he struck a Ford F-150 truck from behind, causing the Camry to flip. The driver of the truck was reportedly slowing while entering a construction zone around 9:15 a.m. when the collision happened.

Edgman and a passenger in the Camry were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Edgman was pronounced dead at the hospital and the passenger had non-life-threatening injuries. Metro police say the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The preliminary report says there is no evidence that either driver was impaired.

