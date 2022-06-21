Parking garage attendant shot on Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 35-year-old parking garage attendant was shot and injured on the job at Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway late Sunday night. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a noncritical leg wound.

Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify the two people involved in the shooting — a man and a woman in their late 20s or early 30s who were driving a red Chevrolet Equinox. A young girl, approximately 8 to 10 years old, was in the backseat.

The man, who had a beard and tattoos over his left eye and on the back of his neck, pulled out a pistol and fired at the parking garage worker, allegedly over an argument about attempting to avoid the parking fee. He was wearing a white button-down shirt with thin dark stripes, tan pants, stud earrings and a gold chain.

The woman, described with long braided hair and a tattoo on her right arm, was the driver. She quickly sped off after the shot was fired. She was wearing a turquoise jumper with white bracelets on her wrists.

Anyone with information on the Chevrolet Equinox, the driver or the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.