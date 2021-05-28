Part of 2nd Ave. reopens ahead of holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of 2nd Avenue is reopened Friday following the bombing on Christmas Day.

Second Ave, from Broadway to Commerce, will reopen temporarily at approximately 2 p.m. The road will reopen one lane to public vehicles, with work-flexible lanes on either side of Second Ave. There will also be a loading and delivery lane.

Last month, a section of 2nd Avenue from Church Street to Union temporarily reopened to one-way traffic.

The Mayor’s Second Avenue team and Metro Departments are continuing to work with property owners and their teams for building status assessments and updates as they move through the recovery processes.

Since debris removal began, Metro Public Works has removed nearly 70 tons of debris from the blast area, with additional debris removal by private contractors, according to Mayor Cooper's office.

Construction along Second Avenue between Church and Commerce streets will continue for the coming months.