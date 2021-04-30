Part of 2nd Avenue reopens following Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Portions of 2nd Avenue reopened Friday as Metro continues its recovery and rebuilding efforts following the Christmas Day bombing.

On Friday afternoon, Church Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues was reopened to public traffic. However, the sidewalks adjacent to ongoing construction will remain closed.

Also, 2nd Avenue between Church Street and Union Street returned to its original traffic patterns, which is a one-way street.

Office of Mayor John Cooper Reopening map

“As more and more businesses reopen, we will continue to work toward safely opening up additional sections of streets for public traffic,” said Ron Gobbell, project manager for Mayor Cooper’s Second Avenue task force. “So far, nearly a dozen businesses have reopened on Second Avenue between Broadway and Commerce Street, and the sidewalks are open for pedestrians.”

Mayor Cooper's office said in a press release that his 2nd Avenue team and other Metro Departments continue to work with property owners in the zone as long-term recovery efforts continue. Since debris removal began, Metro Public Works has removed 67.66 tons of debris from the blast area, with additional debris removal by private contractors.

Construction along Second Avenue between Church and Commerce streets will continue for the coming months.