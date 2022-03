NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities confirmed a deadly multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on Briley Parkway, which has lanes of traffic shutdown.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 11.8.

As a result, all northbound lanes are blocked, the exit ramp closed and both shoulders inaccessible. Traffic throughout the area is heavy. Authorities are suggesting drivers seek an alternate route while they handle the scene.

