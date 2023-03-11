Watch Now
Part of I-65 closed, officials working overturned tractor-trailer crash

Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 14:00:40-05

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer crash on I-65 Northbound near mile marker 112 in Robertson County this afternoon.

The Tennesse Highway Patrol told NewsChannel 5 that crews are investigating the crash and all lanes are blocked in the area.

There is no available estimate of when the lanes will reopen at this time.

THP says that there are reported injuries as a result of the crash.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

