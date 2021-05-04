Part of Lewisburg historic building to be torn down following collapse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of a historic building on the square in downtown Lewisburg will be torn down after a collapse.

Part of the building collapsed last week. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but now the city is working to make sure this was just an isolated occurrence and the area is safe.

Vicki Lee who owns a building nearby and sent NewsChannel 5 photos of the damage. The structure was reportedly vacant.

It was at least 120 years old there on the downtown square on West Commerce Street. It once was home to a hardware store.

NewsChannel 5 has not heard from city engineers on the cause of the collapse. But part of the going to the square remains closed as part of the damaged building is brought down.

That is impacting some area businesses.