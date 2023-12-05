Part-time students at Nashville State Community College can now receive support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a new approval from Mayor Freddie O'Connell, some part-time students at Nashville State Community College will be able to receive financial and academic support in the same ways full-time students do.

Funds from the Nashville GRAD program now include the Nashville Flex program. Both programs offer financial and academic support — the only difference is Nashville Flex students are part time, with at least 6 hours of classes and other responsibilities.

“I am glad we will start providing students with financial assistance regardless of whether they are full-time or part-time students,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a statement. “I am happy that this lowers the barrier to education for many. Whether it’s help with books, gas, or the tools they need to complete their course work, my hope is this aid will allow more Nashvillians to pursue their academic goals.”

"GRAD and Flex are making the difference for Davidson County students who attend Nashville State," said Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, president of Nashville State. "I applaud Mayor O'Connell for understanding that part-time students who are usually working and/or parenting while seeking to obtain their degree need support."

If you do not have an associate's degree or bachelor's degree, live in Davidson County full-time and are enrolled in at least 6 credit hours in an associate degree or technical certificate program, you are eligible to apply.

Students using Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect are also eligible for the programs. The first step is to complete the Nashville State Admission application, and then the FAFSA student aid packet.