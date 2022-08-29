Partial closure of Franklin Road in September in an effort to speed up construction

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an effort to speed up construction completion in Franklin, the city is implementing a partial closure of Franklin Road.

From September 6 to 23, the southbound lane between Liberty Pike and First Avenue will be closed. The northbound lane of Franklin Road will remain open for the duration.

Contractors believe this will move the paving operation on Franklin Road earlier into November.

Southbound Franklin Road traffic will be detoured at Mack Hatcher to Hillsboro Road. Local traffic will be allowed from Mack Hatcher to Liberty Pike.