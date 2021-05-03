Watch
Partners In The Struggle commemorates 23rd anniversary

Olivia Michael
Founder, CEO, and President of Partners In The Struggle Earl Jordan spoke to a small crowd outside the Hartman Park Community Center.
Posted at 10:40 PM, May 02, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community members gathered in North Nashville Sunday afternoon to commemorate the anniversary of a resource in the fight against gun violence.

Earl Jordan founded the organization "Partners In the Struggle" 23 years ago after his daughter was born during, what he says, was a year with a large volume of homicides in Nashville.

The organization serves as a resource for families and friends of gun violence victims.

At the event, Jordan discussed the organization's ongoing efforts in the community, and the work that still lies ahead.

"[what] I want us to do in 2021 is making sure that we have that connection with the police department and the community, and I think if we can do that and put programs in those areas- we know where the crime-ridden areas are, we know where they are- put programs over there for those kids so they won't have to pick up a gun," said Jordan.

Guests enjoyed food and drinks during the event.

Jordan also took time to honor those who've died from COVID-19 this year and the front-line workers in fight against the pandemic.

