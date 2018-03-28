Parts Of Tennessee Under Flood Watch

Light Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Parts of Tennessee are under a flood watch as heavy rains move through the state.
The National Weather Service has issued the flood watch in western and northern middle Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday.
NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Lelan Statom said the slow-moving cold front will bring rain and a few storms over the next couple of days.
FLOOD WATCH for most of the @NC5 area. While there are different starts time for the watches in West & Middle TN & Southern KY today, they all end tomorrow evening. More #NOWonNC5 #tnwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/FLQPSLoT9S— Lelan Statom (@NC5_LelanStatom) March 28, 2018
The weather service said 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected with localized heavier amounts possible.