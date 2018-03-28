Parts Of Tennessee Under Flood Watch

6:51 AM, Mar 28, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Parts of Tennessee are under a flood watch as heavy rains move through the state.

The National Weather Service has issued the flood watch in western and northern middle Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday.

NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Lelan Statom said the slow-moving cold front will bring rain and a few storms over the next couple of days.

The weather service said 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected with localized heavier amounts possible.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top