Party Animals baseball player uses physics to inspire elementary students in STEM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students at Crieve Hall Elementary School got a special lesson in physics from a professional baseball player who showed them how science and sports connect.

Party Animals player Bronny Balholm — who has degrees in physics and aerospace engineering — visited the school to teach students about the science behind baseball. In town to compete against the Savannah Bananas in Banana Ball baseball, Balholm captured students' attention with demonstrations connecting STEM concepts to America's pastime.

"Just trying to get these kids energized with some STEM," Balholm said.

They learned that the fastest baseball pitch ever thrown reached 105 miles per hour.

"I remember myself in 8th grade when I had that wide eye and my coach was first kind of explaining to me how physics and baseball work together," Balholm said.

The visit comes at a critical time, as the National Science Board reports a sharp decline in STEM performance since COVID-19 and virtual learning. The board also indicates that students typically won't choose STEM subjects unless their interest is piqued at a young age.

Crieve Hall Elementary School Principal Hank Scaggs, who made sure to get a picture with the visitor, recognized the value of connecting classroom concepts to students' interests.

"Even in their own real world, so many of our kids play baseball and sports," Scaggs said.

Beyond teaching physics, Balholm shared another important message with the students.

"I am a catcher in baseball, and it is my mission out here to kind of get kids bring a little more empathy and light, compassionate with one another," Balholm said.

