Party like a proper Bonnaroovian with our 2023 guide to Bonnaroo

It's time for Manchester's biggest weekend! Bonnaroo begins on June 15 and runs through the 19th.

If you're headed to the event, we know you've got the list of the performers memorized by now, but just in case! Here's a refresher

⬇

Courtesy: Bonnaroo

Individual day and 4-day tickets are still available and if you haven't bought parking accommodations, act fast.



🌈 Here's a look at the latest forecast 🌈

When partying like a proper Bonnaroovian, getting there safely is the most important thing. We've got you covered on that front with our travel guide. There are no gas stations on-site, so be sure to fill up when you're still an hour or so away.

It's best to avoid peak travel times

► Tuesday peaks with longer wait times at around 8 a.m. and then averages out around 1 p.m.

► Wednesday has longer wait times from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

► Thursday's wait times peak at the start of the day and average long wait times until around 3 p.m. and pick up again at around 6 p.m. So your best time frame if you're looking to get out of traffic is 3 to 6 p.m.

► Friday morning has average traffic till 2 p.m., then things start to get longer from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Depending on where you're camping, directions may differ so make sure you're headed to the right spot.

The Farm is at 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd, Manchester, TN 37355

Area 931 camping is at 627 Campground Rd, Manchester, TN 37355

Off-Site Cosmic Nomads Lot parking is at 99 Lakeview Dr, Machester, TN 37355 (here's a link to the shuttle schedule)

🚨If you plan on using a rideshare app use this address, 2465 New Bushy Branch Rd, Manchester, TN 37355, to be directed to the East Tollbooth. Be prepared for longer wait times🚨

⏰ Campgrounds open at 8 a.m. every day. Campground Tolls open at 8 a.m. and close again each evening. Passholders must be in line by 8 p.m. each day.

There are no "any day" vehicle passes. All vehicle passes have an assigned entry day or span of days, even for accessible camping, glamping and parking.

Campgrounds close on Monday 6/19 at noon.

WTVF

If you're on the campgrounds, most bags are allowed, however, when headed into Centeroo and the main venue, there are rules you'll need to follow

⬇

Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and clear.

Hydration packs must be emptied and have no more than two pockets (in addition to the one holding the water).

ALL bags will be searched before entry.

So what CAN you bring? Well it depends on where you are.

-

On the Campgrounds/Outeroo

Allowed



Alcohol

Each person can bring in 2 cases of beer, 1.75 liter of hard liquor (NO GLASS), and 2 boxes of wine.

Food / drinks

Point and shoot cameras / cameras with detachable lens less than 2” long

Portable camping grill

Generator (smaller than 4KW)

Instruments

Camping Tools (Tent mallets, tent anchors, knives no longer than palm length for cooking purposes)

Hand Tools (allowed at security's discretion)

Factory-sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit

Not Allowed:



Glass

Wooded Fires

Kegs

Weapons

Drones

Fireworks

Illegal Substances

Bicycles or any other wheeled transportation devices

Professional cameras (with detachable lenses longer than 2” long)

Pets

Glow sticks

Box trucks / tractor-trailers

Laser pens or similar focused light device

Vending

Power Tools or Tools with gas motors

On Centeroo/the Main Venue

Allowed:

Empty reusable plastic or aluminum water bottles

Clear bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear pvc which do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

Waist pack, fanny packs, or similar

Small Clutch Bags up to 6″ x 9″

Small, empty hydration packs with up to two pockets will be allowed.

Blankets

Point and shoot cameras / cameras with detachable lens less than 2” long

Totem (Less than 7 feet tall, and less than 1 inch in diameter. Must be made of light material: swim noodles, foam type material, cardboard tubes, fabric, light plastic, balloons, aluminum and/or blow up items.)

Portable cooling devices like battery powered fans

Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit

Not Allowed



Backpacks or bags with multiple pockets

Food or drinks

Weapons

Selfie sticks, go pro sticks, tripods

Single pocket drawstring bags

Outside alcohol (alcohol will be sold in venue)

Inflatable couches ("lazy bag" etc.)

Wagons

Chairs of any size

Totems made of hard woods and/or other materials that may cause injury if dropped. This includes flag poles and heavy sticks.

Bikes, scooters, skateboards or other similar transportation devices will be permitted. 2-wheeled objects will not be permitted within the campgrounds or festival site. If you are riding a bike to the fest, please plan to park or store if off the grounds somewhere.

Strollers with pockets (basic strollers allowed with children)

Anything else that is prohibited on festival grounds.

🔎 Forget something important like personal hygiene items, water or food? There are several general stores located on-site so there's no need for you to leave the campgrounds to get your convenience items!



If you're headed to the Farm, send us pics of your experience at My5@newschannel5.com!