Party like it's 1999: Belcourt Theatre begins 1999 film series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville institution is paying tribute to a memorable year, giving us a little nostalgia.

The Belcourt Theatre's done series before on the films of 1969 and 1973. The series they're launching now is made up of the films of 1999.

"The Belcourt's honing in on the year of 1999, a particularly bountiful year in the annals of recent cinema," said director of programming Toby Leonard.

What was going in Nashville in 1999?

There was a change in city leadership with the election of Mayor Bill Purcell. It was also the arrival of then-called Adelphia Coliseum.

1999 was a hard year for the Belcourt itself, at the time facing tough competition from the major theater chains.

"What was happening at the Belcourt in 1999? Absolutely nothing!" Toby said. "This place was closed down."

People at the time had no idea how much the theater would later change and thrive.

"Feels awkward to honor a year we weren't even open," Toby laughed. "I guess we can consider it catch-up, right?"

Into that comes this month-long film series. Belcourt staff sifted through 500 options and picked 25 films to show. The selections include The Matrix, The Blair Witch Project, Run Lola Run, Fight Club, The Virgin Suicides, Magnolia, and The Sixth Sense.

The titles are even known among people who might not have been around to catch the films in theaters the first time.

"Iron Giant!" one man said, looking at the list of films. "That's probably my favorite out of all these. I've got a giant Iron Giant poster on my wall!

"10 Things I Hate Abut You!" chimed in one woman in the middle of a bachelorette party.

"Toy Story 2, I grew up watching it," added another man.

"There are a number of heavy-hitting cultural touchstone films that we had to start with as a base," Toby said. "Just a very rich vein to tap into."

In reflecting back on 25 years ago, we end with a question.

"What's your favorite 1999 movie?" I asked Toby.

"You can't make me choose among my babies," he smiled.

For more on the Belcourt's 1999 film series, visit here.