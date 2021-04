NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville International Airport is holding an Easter egg hunt all weekend.

Oversized, plastic eggs have been hidden all over the terminal. Some passengers had already found some Friday.

Each egg is filled with candy and a special surprise like BNA-branded socks, luggage tags or hand sanitizer.

A total of 24 eggs were hidden and passengers flying in or out of the airport are encouraged to keep an eye out for them.