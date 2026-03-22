Passengers who refuse to use headphones can now be kicked off United flights.

(CNN) — Here’s a teensy bit of positive news in what’s been a dark and difficult month: United Airlines has updated its contract of carriage to stipulate that “passengers who fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content” can be refused travel or removed from the aircraft.

There were more than 1,600 incidents of unruly passenger behavior on US flights last year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. While that’s down from a record high of 5,973 in 2021, it’s still a lot more disorderly conduct than pre-pandemic levels.

Public noise nuisance caused by people not bothering to use headphones might not rise to the level of a federal offense, but it’s something nearly all of us have encountered more often in recent years.

United’s decision to formally call it out as unacceptable might seem a small thing, but it’s a nod towards courtesy and consideration for our neighbors. That’s something we all could do with more of.

The-CNN-Wire

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