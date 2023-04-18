Watch Now
Pastor indicted, fired after using church internet to upload child sex abuse material

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 8:59 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 09:59:27-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A now former pastor of a Williamson County church has been arrested for using the church's internet to upload child sex abuse material.

50-year-old Daryl Hayes was indicted on six charged of sexual exploitation of a minor by a Williamson County grand jury.

The investigation began after a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

DARYL WAYNE HAYES.jpg
Daryl Hayes

Deputies say neither Hayes' family or the church were aware of what he was doing.

The church was fully cooperative with the investigation and Hayes was fired immediately.

Detectives say nothing in the investigation led them to believe there were any local children involved.

