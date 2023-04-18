Pastor indicted, fired after using church internet to upload child sex abuse material

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A now former pastor of a Williamson County church has been arrested for using the church's internet to upload child sex abuse material.

50-year-old Daryl Hayes was indicted on six charged of sexual exploitation of a minor by a Williamson County grand jury.

The investigation began after a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office Daryl Hayes

Deputies say neither Hayes' family or the church were aware of what he was doing.

The church was fully cooperative with the investigation and Hayes was fired immediately.

Detectives say nothing in the investigation led them to believe there were any local children involved.