Pastor pens book after Covenant shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For Nashvillians, there will always be life before and after March 27th, 2023: the day of the Covenant School shooting.

Six innocent lives lost in one act of violence. One of those precious victims: Evelyn Dieckhaus.

Nine-year-old Evelyn was a member, along with her family, of Woodmont Christian Church, where Doctor Clay Stauffer serves as Senior Minister. Suddenly, he found himself thrust in the middle of one of Nashville's darkest moments.

As a pastor and professor at Vanderbilt, Stauffer could see the various ills of society: the violence, anger, division -- but wanted to offer solutions. It inspired him to write his new book "What the World Needs Now: Virtue and Character in an Age of Chaos."

"I think these are the timeless values virtues and solutions that our world is seeking," said Stauffer. "Our world is divided our world is hostile angry, fearful, all those things and I think that I've been able to identify what we need to move back towards."

The book "What the World Needs Now: Virtue and Character in an Age of Chaos" is broken up into 30, short, easy to read chapters covering various topics that are written from a Christian foundation but mean to serve people of all walks of life, in different stages of life.

The book is available on Amazon as a hardcopy for 19-99 or via kindle for 9-99. It's also available for purchase at several local book stores.

