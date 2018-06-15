Pat Summitt Honored In Clarksville Statue Dedication

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Legendary Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt was honored in her hometown of Clarksville.

The city unveiled the Pat Head Summitt Legacy Plaza at Freedom Point on Friday. A bronze statue of Summitt was dedicated, along with an interpretative display of her life story.

The plaza honors Summitt’s career that included a record 1,098 wins and eight NCAA Championships.

Summitt died in June 2016, five years after announcing she had early-onset dementia, Alzheimer's type.



