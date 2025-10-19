Patriots rout the Titans 31-13 in coach Mike Vrabel's return to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and the New England Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans 31-13 Sunday in coach Mike Vrabel's first game against the franchise that fired him in January 2024.

The Patriots (5-2) won their fourth straight to keep them atop the AFC East and spoil Mike McCoy's debut as Tennessee's interim head coach.

Fans chanted “Vrabel, Vrabel” as the clock ticked down.

With a 135.9 passer rating, Maye became only the third player under the age of 24 with at least 200 yards passing and a passer rating of 100 or higher in six straight games in NFL history. He joined Patrick Mahomes (seven consecutive in 2018) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (six in 1984).

Linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson had two of the Patriots' five sacks and returned a fumble 4 yards for a touchdown. Harold Landry III had the final sack against the team that released him in March, and Marcus Jones had an interception in the final minutes.

The Titans (1-6) turned in their best start to a game this season with Cam Ward looking like the No. 1 pick overall.

They scored their fourth TD this season and were up 10-3 after the first quarter. That was more points than they had through six games combined as they were outscored 47-9.

That also marked Tennessee’s biggest lead since Week 16 of last season when the Titans led the Colts by seven.

Ward also completed 10 of his first 11 passes for 144 yards for more yards by halftime than he managed in two games this season. He finished with 255 yards.

Maye gave the Patriots a 17-13 lead at halftime, tossing a 39-yarder to Kayshon Boutte for his second TD with 49 seconds left. He found Austin Hooper for a 3-yard TD earlier in the second quarter.

New England blew open the game in the third.

Maye missed three plays on the opening drive of the third. He went to the sideline after his head bounced off the turf at the end of a 6-yard run and he shook his head once he sat up. The Patriots quarterback to help finish the 88-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run by Rhamondre Stevenson.

Just 11 seconds later, Chaisson picked up a ball fumbled by Ward on a sack at the Titans 4 and took it into the end zone for a 31-13 lead.

Injuries

Titans three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons hurt a hamstring early and did not return. CB L'Jarius Sneed hurt a quad in the third quarter and did not return.

Up next

Patriots start a two-game homestand, hosting Cleveland on Oct. 26.

The Titans visit Indianapolis on Oct. 26.

