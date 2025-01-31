Paul Park indicted in the October killing of Alyssa Lokits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's new developments in the murder Alyssa Lokits, the Nashville woman who was shot and killed on the Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch last October.

A grand jury has indicted the lead suspect in the case.

29-year-old Paul Park faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted rape in connection to the death of the 34-year-old.

It happened at the Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch.

Metro police say Lokits was just walking on the greenway path when Park started following her.

From there they say witnesses they talked to heard a woman yelling for help and then they heard a gunshot before Park was spotted returning to his car with blood on his clothes. Lokits was found shot lying near the wood line.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

