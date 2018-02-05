Paul Simon's Farewell Tour Includes Nashville Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Paul Simon has announced that his upcoming tour will be his last – and it includes a stop in Nashville.

The show has been scheduled for June 20 at Bridgestone Area.

"I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end," he wrote in a message posted online.

The 76-year-old said that touring takes away from time spent with his wife and family. This "detracts from the joy of playing," he wrote.

His "Homeward Bound -- The Farewell Tour" tour kicks off May 16 in Vancouver and wraps up July 15. Click here to see full list of shows.

CNN contributed to this report.