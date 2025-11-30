Pavia passes, runs for TDs as No. 12 Vanderbilt beats in-state rival No. 18 Tennessee 45-24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 268 yards and a touchdown and ran for 165 yards and another score to lead No. 12 Vanderbilt to a 45-24 win over No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday.

Sedrick Alexander rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns and Vanderbilt (10-2, 6-2 SEC, No. 14 CFP) generated 582 yards of total offense against its in-state rival while keeping its hopes for a berth in the College Football Playoff alive.

Joey Aguilar threw for 299 yards and a TD for the Volunteers (8-4, 4-4, No. 19 CFP). DeSean Bishop had 97 rushing yards and two scores.

The game was tied at 21 at halftime before Alexander scored from 5 yards out midway through the third quarter. After a defensive stop by Vanderbilt, Pavia broke free for a 24-yard TD run that gave the Commodores a comfortable lead.

Bishop piled up 92 yards and a two TDs in the first half to help the Vols in the game and tied at the break. Pavia had 160 passing yards and a TD, while Aguilar threw for 156 yards and a score.

The takeaway

Vanderbilt: The win over Tennessee will put some pressure on the CFP committee. Most of the projections have had Vandy missing out when it comes to one of the coveted spots. But a win over the No. 18 team in the country should grab some attention. Vandy has a great story and a star in Diego Pavia — all the elements for a step up to the next level.

Tennessee: Ending the regular season with a loss to Vanderbilt is never a good thing for the Vols. They no longer have an opportunity to have another 10-win season. Losing at home against an in-state rival carries a deflating tone into the offseason. Tennessee was flying high after its win over Florida, but failed to maintain the momentum.

Facts and figures

Earlier this week, when word got out about Florida's interest in Vanderbilt's Clark Lea as its next head coach, the Commodores responded by signing him to a six-year extension. ... Aguilar threw for over 200 yards in his 12th straight game. He has over 3,300 passing yards this season, moving past Peyton Manning for No. 4 on Tennessee's single-season list.

Up next

Vanderbilt and Tennessee will play their next games in the postseason.

