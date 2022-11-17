Pawn shop busted for reselling close to $1 million worth in stolen items on eBay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officers have busted a pawn shop business for allegedly selling close to $1 million worth of stolen items.

Metro Police said this operation was happening at three Music City Pawn shop locations in Davidson County: on Nolensville Pike, Lebanon Pike, and Dickerson Pike. MNPD also said they helped the Franklin Police Department bust the operation at a fourth location in Franklin.

Police said thieves would steal items — such as generators, batteries and electronics — from places like Lowe's, Home Depot, Walgreens, Walmart and Target, among others. Then, they would resell those items for a 15-20% markup at their shops and on their eBay store.

"This [investigation] all started because Home Depot came to us because they found a lot of their product being moved online without their authorization," said Lieutenant Michael Warren for the MNPD Property Crimes Division. "They brought it to our attention, and we vetted the complaint. We weren't fishing. This wasn't just an expedition to see who would buy stolen stuff, this was a complaint brought to our unit. We vetted it, and found it to be credible. And 10 months later, we're now holding those people responsible for their action," Warren said.

Metro officers hope this sends a message to other pawn shops.

"Davidson County is not going to tolerate you operating in an illegal capacity," said Warren. "If you're going to take in stolen product, then you may be taking it from us. If you want to roll the dice, then you may be buying from us, and we can do one of these press interviews in front of your business next time."

Two people were arrested: Damon Holland, the primary owner of Music City Pawn, and John Barker, who investigators say was the main person who "boosted" the items.

Though only two people were arrested, police said there could be hundreds of others involved.

"It's not a small crime; this is a huge avenue and conduit for thieves to be able to unload stolen stuff for whatever they need it," Warren said. "Whether they're purchasing drugs — trying to find whatever fix they need — this is an easy way to turn around and flip something that you've immediately stolen."

More arrests are anticipated — they don't know exactly how many people could have been involved in this operation.

"These people are so bold. They will roll it [a generator] out the door on a roller — that's literally Lowe's roller — with no regard, throw it in the back of the truck," Warren said.

The 10-month-long investigation is still ongoing.