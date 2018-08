Peabody Ducks Make Stop In Nashville During Road Trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The famous Peabody Ducks made a stop in Nashville during their road trip to Lynchburg, Tennessee.

The feathered celebrities, of the Peabody Memphis Hotel, held a meet and greet at The Omni Nashville Hotel Thursday afternoon.

They stayed in the Presidential Suite of the Omni and a chef created a special salad and cookies to make them feel at home.

With a new family of ducks moving in, the current ducks will retire to the Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg.

The lucky ducks will be the new "grain testers" at the distillery, meaning they'll be cleaning up the grain that falls from trucks.