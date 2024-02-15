Pearl Cohn football team to be honored by state Senate following state championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The accolades keep coming for the Pearl Cohn Firebirds!
The state Senate Consent Calendar has a resolution on deck for Thursday to honor the Pearl Cohn football team for their big TSSAA state championship win this fall.
Not only that, they won 15 games in a row last season!
Their win was also the first time a Metro Schools football team has won a championship in more than a decade.
The long-awaited state title, is definitely something this community will cherish for a long time.
