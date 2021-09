NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old Pearly Cohn student was charged for carrying a loaded pistol onto campus.

A school resource officer arrested the 11th grader Wednesday.

Officers were notified at 9 a.m. that the teen had been seen placing an item along the football field fence line before walking into school. They searched the area and found the gun.

The teen was charged at juvenile detention with unlawful gun possession on school property.