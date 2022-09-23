Watch Now
Pearl Cohn student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

Denver7
Posted at 3:32 PM, Sep 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Nashville police said they arrested a 16-year-old student for bringing a loaded pistol inside a fanny pack to school.

The gun was loaded with six rounds. The student was carrying an additional eight loose bullets, police said.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they figured out the student had the weapon because he was overhead Thursday threatening to shoot inside the school Friday. When he arrived to school, he was met by an administrator and officer, who subsequently found the pistol.

Authorities have since charged the teen with unlawful gun possession at school. He is in juvenile detention.

In addition, the principal made the call to alert families but was caught saying other information after the call presumably ended.

"The principal was accidentally still recording when she used inappropriate language," MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said. "She sent families an apology immediately after finding out about the error. While an unfortunate use of language, her frustration over the situation was understandable. She has been counseled by her supervisor over the situation and appropriate disciplinary procedures will be followed."

