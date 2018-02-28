Pearl Cohn Students Lift Their Voices To Celebrate Black History Month

Students at Pearl Cohn celebrated Black History Month with a new version of an old song.
Members of Relentless, the Metro Public Schools Record label, came together Tuesday to make a difference in harmony.
Lift Every Voice and Sing is a song that was originally written as a poem, but during the civil rights movement, it became known as the Black National Anthem.
"We have the National Anthem, the Star Spangle Banner. But this gives African Americans a special song, and at the time and place in history we need that special song," said Cedric Caldwell, Relentless Record Label Instructor.
Caldwell helped the students come up with their own rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing.
"Music is a thing that lifts us up and pretty much helps us through hard times," said Yaubryon Chambers, Pearl Cohn, Junior.
During a time that may not seem great, they used music to try to turn things around.
"Like violence and stuff like that, we can all come up as one and help each other instead of tearing down each other," said Kendrell Coleman, Pearl Cohn, Junior.
With each young voice coming together, they still held on to hope that they can be the difference.
"There's a brighter future and there's hope for a better day tomorrow. I feel like that's what this song should signify," said Chambers.
The instructor is hoping to have their music video finished in the coming days.