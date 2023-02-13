Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Cool Springs

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian is in critical condition Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Cool Springs.

Franklin Police Department reports that the 61-year-old victim was hit at 7:58 a.m. by a vehicle leaving the parking lot of McDonald's on Frazier Drive.

Officials transported the pedestrian to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The pedestrian was carrying Contributor newspapers and a vendor ID card when they were hit.

No charges have been filed against the 32-year-old driver.

This is an ongoing investigation. Franklin Police ask anyone with information to call 615-794-2513.