Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by a WeGo bus on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was critically injured after she and a second pedestrian were struck by a WeGo bus at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

64-year-old Patricia Owens and 65-year-old Jeffery Holley were struck by a WeGo bus as they were crossing Dickerson Pike near Ewing Drive.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the bus was traveling north in lane two of Dickerson Pike when the driver swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision. According to police, the front passenger side of the bus struck Owens, while Holley was hit by the side mirror.

Owens was transported to Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries. Holley sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There were no signs of impairment by the bus driver.

WeGo issued the following statement following the crash.

The bus was operating on Route 23b when the incident occurred. There were passengers on board. No one on the bus was injured. WeGo buses are equipped with multiple cameras. Video of the incident has been given to MNPD investigators. The bus operator has been interviewed by police. The WeGo Safety team is also speaking to the operator, who is, understandably, quite shaken up by the incident. WeGo will continue to assist in the police investigation and is conducting a full internal investigation.

