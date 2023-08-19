Watch Now
Pedestrian dead after being run over by tractor-trailer

WTVF
(FILE) - Metro police vehicle
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 11:40:10-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was killed after he was run over by a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning.

Metro Police report that an unidentified man was sleeping between the second and third axles of the tractor-trailer before the incident occurred.

The tractor-trailer had been parked alongside a curb in an alley behind a travel center in the 600 block of Fesslers Lane. The 36-year-old truck driver said he came out to the truck, examined the area and did not see anything out of the ordinary before he got inside.

As he began to pull away, he felt a bump and discovered the victim.

No charges are expected against the truck driver. Officials are working to identify the man as investigations continue.

