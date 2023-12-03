Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on East Thompson Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last night on East Thompson Lane near Lawndale Drive.

Officials say that the pedestrian, a 61-year-old male, was hit in the roadway by a BMW sedan driving eastbound. The 55-year-old driver remained at the scene and spoke to officials.

Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

The man was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died. Efforts are underway to contact the victim's family.

No further information is available at this time.