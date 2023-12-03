Watch Now
News

Actions

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on East Thompson Lane

generic pedestrian sign
NewsChannel 5
generic pedestrian sign
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 11:10:35-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last night on East Thompson Lane near Lawndale Drive.

Officials say that the pedestrian, a 61-year-old male, was hit in the roadway by a BMW sedan driving eastbound. The 55-year-old driver remained at the scene and spoke to officials.

Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

The man was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died. Efforts are underway to contact the victim's family.

No further information is available at this time.


Rhori recommends:

91-year-old served notice to vacate apartment

Here’s real proof there’s a lot of good people in our community! Alexandra Koehn introduced us to a 91-year-old Murfreesboro woman who received a shocking notice from management at her apartment complex, Saddlebrook Apartments: they’re not renewing her lease and she must be OUT just after Christmas!  Her grandson created a GoFundMe account – and our viewers responded with amazing generosity!  As of Thursday, November 30th, the tally is at $11,422!  Thank you all so much for your caring and compassion!

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens