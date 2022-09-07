Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash on Gallatin Pike South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian has died after being struck in a hit-and-run crash on Gallatin Pike South near Madison Boulevard, Saturday, September 3.

Metro Police say that Mark Lee Blair, 58, was crossing Gallatin Pike on Saturday when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. Police report that the vehicle may have been a black Nissan Maxima.

The vehicle fled the scene after hitting Blair.

Blair was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical, where he died as a result of his injuries last night.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Editor's note: Metro police originally said Mark Blair was 76 years old. This story has been updated to reflect he was 58 years old.