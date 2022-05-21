Watch
Pedestrian dead following Murfreesboro Pike crash

Posted at 10:51 AM, May 21, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian is dead after he was hit on Murfreesboro Pike Friday night.

The 50-year-old was found near Wilhagen's sports bar when EMS was out responding to another call.

Police report that the 50-year-old was walking on the north side of the road when a 2014-2015 Chevrolet Express van ran off the road and hit him. The van fled from the scene after the crash.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are making efforts to locate his family.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

