Pedestrian dies after being hit by a train in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian died overnight after being hit by a train in South Nashville.
Metro Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. this morning on the train tracks near Currey Road and Mill Creek.
It's not clear what led to the crash at this time.
We will update as more information comes in.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
Nashville artist's colorful crayon craft has been a true gift
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp, Amy Watson