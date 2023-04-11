Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in early April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian died today after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on April 5 on West End Avenue at 28th Avenue North.

Metro Police reports that a gray vehicle was traveling east on West End Avenue and turned left into the alleyway near McDonald's at high rate of speed, before it struck Matthew Bennett, 28, of Louisiana. Police say that Bennett was in the crosswalk when the crash took place.

The vehicle continued off the roadway and hit Mark Dodd, 55, of Nashville. Witnesses told police that the suspect vehicle stopped for a short period of time but fled northbound.

Both Dodd and Bennett were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Dodd later died.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.