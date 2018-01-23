Pedestrian Hit By Train Near Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person suffered “devastating” injuries after being hit by a train just outside downtown Nashville.

The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. near the Tennessee Commercial Warehouse building at 22 Stanley Street, just north of Hermitage Avenue near the Interstate 24/Interstate 40 interchange.

Details of exactly what happened were not clear.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department called the injuries “devastating,” and said there was no need to transport the victim.

The victim’s identity and confirmation of their exact condition were not available.

