NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in downtown Nashville.

Metro police said a man walking in the middle of the road near the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 13th Avenue S. was hit around 4:30 a.m. According to a Metro police report, the man died in the crash.

The road was shut down for a few hours as police investigated the crash. As of 7 a.m., the roadway was reopened.

