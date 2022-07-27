Pedestrian hit, killed on Gallatin Pike North at Cude Lane

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Gallatin Pike North at Cude Lane early Wednesday morning.

Metro Police identified the pedestrian as a 23-year-old woman. The woman was walking northbound on the east side of the roadway with her boyfriend around 2:00 a.m.

Police report that for unknown reasons the woman crossed Gallatin Pike and was hit by a Nissan Titan pickup truck. She died at the scene.

The woman's boyfriend remained on the side of the roadway.

The 52-year-old pickup truck driver stayed on the scene until police arrived. Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Officials at the Medical Examiner's Office are working to identify the woman and conduct toxicology to determine if impairment was a factor in her death.