Pedestrian hit, killed on I-24 near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department investigated a crash that killed a pedestrian on I-24 near downtown Nashville Friday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at about 1:15a.m.

Police said a person was hit by a car and died at the scene, but that the circumstances of the crash were still under investigation.

Eastbound traffic was detoured onto I-65 and the north loop.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation does not have an estimated time when eastbound lanes will reopen.

