Pedestrian hit, killed on I-24 near downtown Nashville

Eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brady Headington, NewsChannel 5
Posted at 3:58 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 04:58:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department investigated a crash that killed a pedestrian on I-24 near downtown Nashville Friday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at about 1:15a.m.

Police said a person was hit by a car and died at the scene, but that the circumstances of the crash were still under investigation.

Eastbound traffic was detoured onto I-65 and the north loop.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation does not have an estimated time when eastbound lanes will reopen.

Keep checking back for updates on this developing story.

