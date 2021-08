NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 40 East in Nashville.

The incident happened Friday night around 8:45 at mile marker 207.8 at the I-65 South / I-40 west loop split.

Eastbound lanes were closed as emergency crews and police responded.

Details of the crash were not released. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.