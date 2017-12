DICKSON, Tenn. - A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes near Exit 172 for TN-46.

Reports stated a pedestrian was hit and killed, but further details on the cause of the crash were unknown.

Authorities said the driver was not charged.

The westbound lanes were shut down while crews investigated at the scene.